Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve muffins

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Muffin$8.99
2 fried eggs, sausage patty and cheese on grilled English muffin.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toast or English Muffin$2.39
Thick-Cut Toast: white, wheat, rye, sourdough or English muffin.
Bleuberry Muffin$3.99
English muffin, Toast,$2.25
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Colectivo Blue Berry Muffin$3.95
Plump wild blueberries & bright lemon zest with a light streusel topping.
Vegan Banana And Chocolet Muffin$2.95
More about Migrants
Cornbread Muffins image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 PC Corn Muffins$2.75
Corn Muffins$4.50
Cornbread Muffins$4.50
5 per order
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.84
More about Java Den At 1022
Original Pancake House image

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$1.65
More about Original Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Lobsters

Nachos

Cookies

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Tarts

Shrimp Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston