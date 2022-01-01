Muffins in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve muffins
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Egg Muffin
|$8.99
2 fried eggs, sausage patty and cheese on grilled English muffin.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Toast or English Muffin
|$2.39
Thick-Cut Toast: white, wheat, rye, sourdough or English muffin.
|Bleuberry Muffin
|$3.99
|English muffin, Toast,
|$2.25
More about Migrants
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Colectivo Blue Berry Muffin
|$3.95
Plump wild blueberries & bright lemon zest with a light streusel topping.
|Vegan Banana And Chocolet Muffin
|$2.95
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|2 PC Corn Muffins
|$2.75
|Corn Muffins
|$4.50
|Cornbread Muffins
|$4.50
5 per order