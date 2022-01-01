Mushroom burgers in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.49
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.00
7oz beef patty loaded with portabella mushrooms and two slices of Swiss cheese.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun