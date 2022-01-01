Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.49
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Mushroom Swiss Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

 

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street, Madison

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
7oz beef patty loaded with portabella mushrooms and two slices of Swiss cheese.
More about Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
7 oz. fresh beef, caramelized onion bordelaise, Emmi Roth Butterkase cheese, seared wild mushrooms, chives, toasted pretzel bun
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$17.00
sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger - Lunch$16.00
sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
More about Buck and Honey's

