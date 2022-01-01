Nachos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve nachos
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Nachos
|$9.00
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Nachos
|$8.99
Corn tortillas topped with choice of queso sauce, beans, meat or veggie and your favorite toppings
|Kids Nachos
|$5.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, meat or veggie, beans and choice of toppings
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Niño's Nachos
|$6.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.
|Nakoma Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Smokehouse Nachos w/ brisket
|$12.00
Brisket, house made chips, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
|Smokehouse Nachos w/ chicken
|$11.00
Smoked chicken, house made chips, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
|Smokehouse Nachos w/ pork
|$11.00
Pulled pork, house made chips, house made cheese sauce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Eagles Nest Nachos
|$8.99
Warm corn tortilla chips, our signature Monterrey jack cheese sauce with chorizo or our homemade beer cheese sauce with shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream. Add chicken or beef for 2.49
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Niño's Nachos
|$6.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.
|Nakoma Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Nakoma Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Regular Ginormous Nachos
|$11.00
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, black olives, cilantro, diced tomatoes, scallions, and jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Nakoma Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
|Niño's Nachos
|$6.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese sauce, black beans and sour cream.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Nacho Cheese
|$1.00
|Nachos Regular
|$10.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
|Small Steel Pan Nachos
|$12.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Queso, Sour Cream, Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro.
|Large Steel Pan Nachos
|$22.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Queso, Sour
Cream, Pickled Onion & Jalapeno,
Pico de Gallo, Cilantro.