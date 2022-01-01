Omelettes in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Gyro Omelette
|$11.99
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$11.49
|Denver Omelette
|$11.49
Diced ham, onions and green peppers.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Cheese Omelette
|$12.99
Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.
|Spinach & Cheese Omelette
|$12.99
Filled with fresh spinach
|Southwest Omelette
|$12.99
Filled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Served with homemade salsa on the side.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$12.99
Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.
|Veggie & Cheese Omelette
|$12.99
Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
|Mushrom & Cheese Omelette
|$12.99
Tender slices of fresh mushrooms.
More about Marigold Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Bacon & Spinach Omelette
|$14.00
roasted tomato, cream cheese, parmesan; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
|Ham & Gruyere Omelette
|$14.00
parsley, green onion; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
|Chorizo & Sweet Corn Relish Omelette
|$14.00
cilantro, cheddar, caramelized onion-red pepper relish; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast