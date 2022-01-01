Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve omelettes

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyro Omelette$11.99
Gyro meat, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.49
Denver Omelette$11.49
Diced ham, onions and green peppers.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Omelette$12.99
Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.
Spinach & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Filled with fresh spinach
Southwest Omelette$12.99
Filled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Served with homemade salsa on the side.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lovers Omelette$12.99
Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.
Veggie & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Mushrom & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Tender slices of fresh mushrooms.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Item pic

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Spinach Omelette$14.00
roasted tomato, cream cheese, parmesan; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
Ham & Gruyere Omelette$14.00
parsley, green onion; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
Chorizo & Sweet Corn Relish Omelette$14.00
cilantro, cheddar, caramelized onion-red pepper relish; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast
More about Marigold Kitchen
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib Omelette$19.00
peppers, onions & mushrooms tossed with tender prime rib and drizzled with an au jus cream sauce. Served with fresh fruit and choice of side.
More about Buck and Honey's

