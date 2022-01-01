Pancakes in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve pancakes
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Topped Pancakes
|$8.99
Three pancakes with choice of one topping (Strawberries, blue berries, apple, banana, baked in pecans or chocolate chip.) 7.99. With bacon, sausage, or ham. 9.99
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Bacon Pancakes
|$10.99
Filled with our specialty-cut Jones-Farm bacon.
|Buttemilk Pancake
|$2.50
|Apple Pancake
|$15.99
A pound of apples sliced and coated in a cinnamon sugar glaze. A treat for the whole family! Ala mode available for $1.99
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|3 Pancakes
|$8.99
3 Fluffy pancakes topped with whipped cream, pecans, maple syrup & berries
|3 Vegan Pancakes
|$9.99
3 Vegan pancakes topped with vegan whipped cream, pecans, maple syrup & berries
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Small Pancake
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Crema Cafe
4124 Monona Dr, Madison
|One Pancake
|$2.75
1 Oat Cake with Syrup.
|Pancakes
|$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Single Buttermilk Pancake
|$2.50
|Pumpkin Pancakes
|$10.99
Our pumpkin batter topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$10.99
12 Silver dollar shaped buttermilk pancakes.
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$5.00
syrup & whipped cream
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.00
butter, Wisconsin maple syrup
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.00
butter, Wisconsin maple syrup
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$7.00
Chocolate is added to our buttermilk batter, topped with fresh-made whipped cream & chocolate morsels. Dusted with powdered sugar.
|Strawberry Pancakes
|$7.75
Our buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh, sliced strawberries & homemade whipped cream. Dusted with powdered sugar & served with our own strawberry syrup. (Fresh strawberries used in season only.)
|Apple Pancake
|$12.50
Oven-baked with fresh Granny Smith apples & pure Sinkiang Cinnamon glaze.