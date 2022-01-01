Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Madison

Toast

Madison restaurants that serve pancakes

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Topped Pancakes$8.99
Three pancakes with choice of one topping (Strawberries, blue berries, apple, banana, baked in pecans or chocolate chip.) 7.99. With bacon, sausage, or ham. 9.99
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Pancakes$10.99
Filled with our specialty-cut Jones-Farm bacon.
Buttemilk Pancake$2.50
Apple Pancake$15.99
A pound of apples sliced and coated in a cinnamon sugar glaze. A treat for the whole family! Ala mode available for $1.99
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
3 Pancakes$8.99
3 Fluffy pancakes topped with whipped cream, pecans, maple syrup & berries
3 Vegan Pancakes$9.99
3 Vegan pancakes topped with vegan whipped cream, pecans, maple syrup & berries
More about Migrants
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Pancake$4.00
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
One Pancake$2.75
1 Oat Cake with Syrup.
Pancakes$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
More about Crema Cafe
Item pic

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Buttermilk Pancake$2.50
Pumpkin Pancakes$10.99
Our pumpkin batter topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Silver Dollar Pancakes$10.99
12 Silver dollar shaped buttermilk pancakes.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$5.00
syrup & whipped cream
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
butter, Wisconsin maple syrup
Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
butter, Wisconsin maple syrup
More about Gates and Brovi
Chocolate Chip Pancakes image

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.00
Chocolate is added to our buttermilk batter, topped with fresh-made whipped cream & chocolate morsels. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Pancakes$7.75
Our buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh, sliced strawberries & homemade whipped cream. Dusted with powdered sugar & served with our own strawberry syrup. (Fresh strawberries used in season only.)
Apple Pancake$12.50
Oven-baked with fresh Granny Smith apples & pure Sinkiang Cinnamon glaze.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes
orange almond butter, fresh blueberries
Buttermilk Pancakes
whipped butter
Spiced Pumpkin Buckwheat Pancakes (GF)
cinnamon-citrus mascarpone, and fresh strawberries (GF)
More about Marigold Kitchen

