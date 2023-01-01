Paninis in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve paninis
Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way
674 S Whitney Way, Madison
|Spinach Pesto Panini
|$14.00
Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave
803 E Washington Ave, Madison
|Spinach Pesto Panini
|$14.00
Vegetarian. Local Muenster cheese, tomato basil pesto, spinach, pickled shallot, and garlic parmesan aioli pressed in sourdough bread.
|Cubano Panini
|$14.00
Pulled pork, sliced ham, pepper jack, pickles, and beer mustard on sourdough with a side of chipotle bbq au jus, Served with your choice of side