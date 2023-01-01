Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve paninis

Consumer pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way

674 S Whitney Way, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Pesto Panini$14.00
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way
Consumer pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

803 E Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Pesto Panini$14.00
Vegetarian. Local Muenster cheese, tomato basil pesto, spinach, pickled shallot, and garlic parmesan aioli pressed in sourdough bread.
Cubano Panini$14.00
Pulled pork, sliced ham, pepper jack, pickles, and beer mustard on sourdough with a side of chipotle bbq au jus, Served with your choice of side
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Pretzels

Mixed Green Salad

Hash Browns

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Bleu Burgers

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Madison to explore

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1600 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston