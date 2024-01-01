Parrilla in Madison
La Taguara Bar & Grill
3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison
|Parrilla Callejera
|$18.99
Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.
La Taguara - East Washington - 3502 E Washington Avenue
3502 E Washington Avenue, Madison
|Parrilla Callejera
|$18.99
