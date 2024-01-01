Parrilla in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Taguara Bar & Grill

3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Parrilla Callejera$18.99
Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.
More about La Taguara Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

La Taguara - East Washington - 3502 E Washington Avenue

3502 E Washington Avenue, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Parrilla Callejera$18.99
Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.
More about La Taguara - East Washington - 3502 E Washington Avenue

