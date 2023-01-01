Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve pho

Sa-Bai Thong University - 2840 University Ave

2840 University Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SP Pho
Rice noodle with beef, in chef's special beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, Fried garlic, cilantro.
More about Sa-Bai Thong University - 2840 University Ave
Item pic

 

Ahan

744 Williamson st., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Gai (PK)$15.00
bone broth, roasted chicken, rice noodles, bean sprouts, shaved onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, jalapeno, fried garlic, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, NF, DF).
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Pho Tai (PK)$15.00
rice noodles, thinly sliced beef, onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, bean sprout, jalapeño, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, DF, NF)
*** “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.” ***
Pho Condiments: 1 of each, Chili oil, Hoisin, Sriracha$1.50
More about Ahan

