Pho in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve pho
More about Sa-Bai Thong University - 2840 University Ave
Sa-Bai Thong University - 2840 University Ave
2840 University Ave, Madison
|SP Pho
Rice noodle with beef, in chef's special beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, Fried garlic, cilantro.
More about Ahan
Ahan
744 Williamson st., Madison
|Pho Gai (PK)
|$15.00
bone broth, roasted chicken, rice noodles, bean sprouts, shaved onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, jalapeno, fried garlic, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, NF, DF).
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Pho Tai (PK)
|$15.00
rice noodles, thinly sliced beef, onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, bean sprout, jalapeño, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, DF, NF)
*** “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.” ***
|Pho Condiments: 1 of each, Chili oil, Hoisin, Sriracha
|$1.50