Pho tai in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve pho tai
More about Ahan
Ahan
744 Williamson st., Madison
|Pho Tai (PK)
|$15.00
rice noodles, thinly sliced beef, onion, scallion, cilantro, Thai basil, bean sprout, jalapeño, lime, side of chili oil, sriracha, and hoisin sauce (GF, DF, NF)
*** “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.” ***
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan