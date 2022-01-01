Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve pies

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Pie$3.99
Pumpkin Pie$3.99
Pecan Pie$3.99
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Grampa's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Grampa's Pizzeria

1374 Williamson St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basic Pie$11.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese - start here to build your own pizza with any toppings you'd like!
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Pecan Pie$6.50
Housemade classic pecan pie with chocolate and a splash of bourbon
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Housemade with authentic Key Lime Juice
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
BERRIES & CREAM PIE$8.00
strawberries, blueberries, blackberries
CHERRY PIE$6.00
CHOCOLATE CUSTARD PIE$8.00
More about Gates and Brovi
Consumer pic

 

BeneBlends

558 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pie SMOOTHIE
Blueberry Pie BOWL$12.00
base: blueberries, banana, oats, plant-based van. protein, cinnamon, almond milk
toppings: chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, dried mulberries, almond butter
More about BeneBlends
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Graze Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Graze Restaurant

1 South Pinckney Street, Madison

Avg 4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Meringue Pie$9.00
More about Graze Restaurant
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie$7.00
homemade apple pie served warm
More about Buck and Honey's
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood-Fired 'Umami Pie'$24.00
Black Garlic Cream, Manchego, Roasted Mushroom, Lacinato Kale, Caramelized Onion, Scallion
More about Lucille

