Pies in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve pies
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Cherry Pie
|$3.99
|Pumpkin Pie
|$3.99
|Pecan Pie
|$3.99
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Grampa's Pizzeria
1374 Williamson St, Madison
|Basic Pie
|$11.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese - start here to build your own pizza with any toppings you'd like!
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$6.50
Housemade classic pecan pie with chocolate and a splash of bourbon
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Housemade with authentic Key Lime Juice
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about Gates and Brovi
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|BERRIES & CREAM PIE
|$8.00
strawberries, blueberries, blackberries
|CHERRY PIE
|$6.00
|CHOCOLATE CUSTARD PIE
|$8.00
More about BeneBlends
BeneBlends
558 Junction Road, Madison
|Blueberry Pie SMOOTHIE
|Blueberry Pie BOWL
|$12.00
base: blueberries, banana, oats, plant-based van. protein, cinnamon, almond milk
toppings: chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, dried mulberries, almond butter
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
More about Graze Restaurant
HAMBURGERS
Graze Restaurant
1 South Pinckney Street, Madison
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$9.00
More about Buck and Honey's
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Apple Pie
|$7.00
homemade apple pie served warm