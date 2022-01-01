Prime ribs in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve prime ribs
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$16.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Prime Rib Tacos
|$10.99
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with prime rib, mushrooms, and fried onions, then topped with parmesan cheese.
|Slow Roasted Prime Rib Melt
|$10.99
Prime rib, cheddar cheese, and onions served on garlic bread.
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|14oz Prime Rib
|$43.00
14oz prime rib served with garlic mashed potatoes and one other side.
|12oz Prime Rib
|$39.00
|Prime Rib Omelette
|$19.00
peppers, onions & mushrooms tossed with tender prime rib and drizzled with an au jus cream sauce. Served with fresh fruit and choice of side.