Prime ribs in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Tacos$10.99
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with prime rib, mushrooms, and fried onions, then topped with parmesan cheese.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib Melt$10.99
Prime rib, cheddar cheese, and onions served on garlic bread.
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14oz Prime Rib$43.00
14oz prime rib served with garlic mashed potatoes and one other side.
12oz Prime Rib$39.00
Prime Rib Omelette$19.00
peppers, onions & mushrooms tossed with tender prime rib and drizzled with an au jus cream sauce. Served with fresh fruit and choice of side.
More about Buck and Honey's

