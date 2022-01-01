Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

La Taguara Bar & Grill

3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Rice Pudding$5.99
Rice pudding slow cooked in sweet coconut sauce.
More about La Taguara Bar & Grill
Liliana's Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant - 2951 Triverton Pike

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
King Cake Bread Pudding$7.00
Roasted pumpkin, with brioche, cinnamon, clove, and brown sugar baked in a rich custard and topped with warm salted caramel (V)
More about Liliana's Restaurant - 2951 Triverton Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Roast Duck

Thai Coffee

Sweet Corn

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Edamame

Boneless Wings

Huevos Rancheros

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1512 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (994 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston