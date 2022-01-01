Quesadillas in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.99
Flavorful combination of sirloin steak onions, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. (No sides included)
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Migrants
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
Served with orange ancho sauce, lettuce tomato, sour cream & guacamole beans and rice. Choice of tortilla filled with one meat or veggie & WI blend or vegan cheese.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Silver Eagle Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, red onion, and seasoned grilled chicken, served with a side of salsa and sour cream
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99
served with a small side of fries
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans