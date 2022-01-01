Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$18.99
Flavorful combination of sirloin steak onions, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in grilled tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. (No sides included)
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Migrants image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.99
Served with orange ancho sauce, lettuce tomato, sour cream & guacamole beans and rice. Choice of tortilla filled with one meat or veggie & WI blend or vegan cheese.
More about Migrants
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Silver Eagle Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, red onion, and seasoned grilled chicken, served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
served with a small side of fries
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$9.00
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

