Reuben in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve reuben
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Reuben
|$13.95
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread. Choice of side.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Irish Road Reuben
|$13.50
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Reuben
|$11.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Harmony Bar and Grill
2201 Atwood Ave, Madison
|Reuben
|$13.50
Sliced, grilled corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut rye bread
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Reuben
|$9.99
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, sauerkraut and melted Wisconsin Swiss cheese on grilled rye, served with a side of 1000 island dressing
