Reuben in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve reuben

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.95
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread. Choice of side.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Road Reuben$13.50
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$11.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Harmony Bar and Grill

2201 Atwood Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$13.50
Sliced, grilled corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut rye bread
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$9.99
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, sauerkraut and melted Wisconsin Swiss cheese on grilled rye, served with a side of 1000 island dressing
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Road Reuben$13.50
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Road Reuben$13.50
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Road Reuben$13.50
House-cured pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, marble rye
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$11.00
