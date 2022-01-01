Rice bowls in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Mexican Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
|Korean Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Korean Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
|Mexican Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Korean Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
|Mexican Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
More about RED
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Bowl Black Rice
|$3.00
|Bowl White Rice
|$1.50
|Bowl Sushi Rice
|$1.50
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Korean Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
|Mexican Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa