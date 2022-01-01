Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve rice bowls

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Rice Bowl$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
Korean Rice Bowl$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Rice Bowl$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
Mexican Rice Bowl$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Rice Bowl$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
Mexican Rice Bowl$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Black Rice$3.00
Bowl White Rice$1.50
Bowl Sushi Rice$1.50
More about RED
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Rice Bowl$16.00
Marinated and grilled flank steak or crispy tofu, shredded carrot, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sunny side egg
Mexican Rice Bowl$13.50
Choice of braised brisket, chicken al pastor, or sweet potato with cilantro rice, pinto beans, guacamole, salsa fresca, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortillas and ranchero salsa
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

