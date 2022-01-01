Roasted beet salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve roasted beet salad
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu!
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu! (n)
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu! (n)
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
Heritage Tavern
131 E. Mifflin St., Madison
|Roasted Beet Salad (v, gf)
|$75.00
buttered pecans, Evalon, black mission figs, market greens, red wine vinaigrette, poached pear, dark chocolate
(v, gf)
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
BANZO RESTAURANT
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$4.50
With pomegranate molasses, garlic, and lemon (vg, gf, df)