Roti in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve roti

Sultan - 1054 Williamson Street

1054 Williamson Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roti$2.00
Whole wheat stove top flat bread
More about Sultan - 1054 Williamson Street
Himal Chuli image

 

Himal Chuli

318 State St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti$3.50
Roti and Tarkari (v)$11.50
Roti, Takari & Dal (v)$14.00
More about Himal Chuli

