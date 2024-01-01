Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

Doc Rock Cafe @ Agrace

5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison

Chicken Caeser Salad (bowl)$8.50
Smashed Chickpea Salad Bowl$8.00
Our smashed chickpea salad with bright notes of lemon, fresh parsley, and crunchy celery on a bed of spinach and Romaine, with herb roasted zucchini and cauliflower, quinoa, fresh flat leaf parsley, and a delightful lemon vinaigrette. Add any additional proteins as desired!
Item pic

 

Banzo - Sherman Ave

2105 Sherman Ave, Madison

Harvest Salad Bowl$14.00
2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Entree Salad$10.00
Bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing
F-Bomb Chicken Salad Bowl$16.50
2 falafel balls + chicken {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
