Salad bowl in Madison

Doc Rock Cafe @ Agrace
5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison
|Chicken Caeser Salad (bowl)
|$8.50
|Smashed Chickpea Salad Bowl
|$8.00
Our smashed chickpea salad with bright notes of lemon, fresh parsley, and crunchy celery on a bed of spinach and Romaine, with herb roasted zucchini and cauliflower, quinoa, fresh flat leaf parsley, and a delightful lemon vinaigrette. Add any additional proteins as desired!
Banzo - Sherman Ave
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison
|Harvest Salad Bowl
|$14.00
2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
|Entree Salad
|$10.00
Bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing
|F-Bomb Chicken Salad Bowl
|$16.50
2 falafel balls + chicken {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}