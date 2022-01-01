Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve salmon

Madison's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Madison's

119 KING STREET, Madison

Avg 4 (694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SALMON$24.00
More about Madison's
Item pic

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Salmon Skin Roll$7.50
Fried Salmon Skin Roll$7.50
cucumber, avocado
Miso Salmon Bento$14.00
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
More about Ancora
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.95
5 oz grilled filet with lemon pepper mayo, crispy onions, cucumbers, peppers, onions and greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette. GS
More about Quivey's Grove
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$16.99
Tender Salmon fillet, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
More about Ancora
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Benedict$14.99
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Item pic

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
87. Banana Leaf Salmon$18.95
Grilled marinated salmon, on the side with broccoli, carrot, baby corn, cauliflower and Sabai green sauce.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
More about Ancora
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Solo Fresh Salmon Taco$4.00
3 Fresh Salmon Taco Meal$13.00
Fresh Salmon hand cut in house with a bronze seasoning
More about Migrants
Quivey's Grove image

 

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Salmon$28.95
Three-ounce steer tenderloin medallion with red wine sauce, and a five ounce pan seared salmon filet with spicy ginger lime butter, served with parmesan potato
More about Quivey's Grove
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON$28.00
Baked salmon encrusted with a parmigiana reggiano pistachio crust, accompanied with roasted asparagus and a grapefruit beurre blanc.
More about ENO VINO
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$18.00
Seared Salmon served with green beans, choice of potato and dinner roll.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sockeye Salmon Salad$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and served with fat free sun-dried tomato basil vinaigrette
Sockeye Salmon Wrap$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon, with mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese and homemade lemon garlic ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
Sockeye Salmon Sandwich$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare, topped with mixed greens, red onion, and lemon garlic ranch sauce served on your choice of bun
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Jacknife

1046 East Washington Avenue, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON$5.00
More about Jacknife
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Salmon$7.50
More about Gates and Brovi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Crunchy Salmon$14.00
Spicy salmon, avocado,
cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura
crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.
Pound Salmon$20.00
Fresh sushi grade salmon. Sold raw and uncut for at home preparation.
*Salmon Lover$20.00
Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber. Topped with seared salmon, ikura, ponzu sauce,
7 spice, microgreens.
More about RED
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Liliana's Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Pan seared salmon with parsnip puree, roasted vegetables, crispy shallots and drizzled with a balsamic reduction (GF)
More about Liliana's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salmon & Bacon Salad$19.00
Jones dairy farm bacon, tomatoes, house smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, candied walnuts and a hot bacon dressing .
Pistachio Crusted Salmon$25.00
5 oz salmon$7.00
More about Buck and Honey's
The Cider Farm image

 

The Cider Farm

8216 Watts Road, Madison

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Bahn Mi. Norwegian smoked salmon, spicy house aioli, red onion, carrots, shaved radish, greens, Madison Sourdough baguette. greens. on Msn Sourdough.$14.00
More about The Cider Farm

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Thai Tea

Prime Ribs

Sashimi

Carrot Cake

Jerk Chicken

Green Smoothies

Turkey Bacon

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston