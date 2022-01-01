Salmon in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Madison's
119 KING STREET, Madison
|GRILLED SALMON
|$24.00
SUSHI
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
|Fried Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.50
cucumber, avocado
|Miso Salmon Bento
|$14.00
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Salmon Salad
|$15.95
5 oz grilled filet with lemon pepper mayo, crispy onions, cucumbers, peppers, onions and greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette. GS
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Salmon
|$16.99
Tender Salmon fillet, grilled and seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|87. Banana Leaf Salmon
|$18.95
Grilled marinated salmon, on the side with broccoli, carrot, baby corn, cauliflower and Sabai green sauce.
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Solo Fresh Salmon Taco
|$4.00
|3 Fresh Salmon Taco Meal
|$13.00
Fresh Salmon hand cut in house with a bronze seasoning
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison
|Steak & Salmon
|$28.95
Three-ounce steer tenderloin medallion with red wine sauce, and a five ounce pan seared salmon filet with spicy ginger lime butter, served with parmesan potato
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON
|$28.00
Baked salmon encrusted with a parmigiana reggiano pistachio crust, accompanied with roasted asparagus and a grapefruit beurre blanc.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Salmon
|$18.00
Seared Salmon served with green beans, choice of potato and dinner roll.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Sockeye Salmon Salad
|$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and served with fat free sun-dried tomato basil vinaigrette
|Sockeye Salmon Wrap
|$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon, with mixed greens, tomato, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese and homemade lemon garlic ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
|Sockeye Salmon Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare, topped with mixed greens, red onion, and lemon garlic ranch sauce served on your choice of bun
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|*Crunchy Salmon
|$14.00
Spicy salmon, avocado,
cucumber, jalapeño. Topped with tempura
crunch, wasabi aioli, tobiko.
|Pound Salmon
|$20.00
Fresh sushi grade salmon. Sold raw and uncut for at home preparation.
|*Salmon Lover
|$20.00
Spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber. Topped with seared salmon, ikura, ponzu sauce,
7 spice, microgreens.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
Asparagus risotto, grilled fennel, roasted tomato and pepper mojo picon sauce, toasted almond
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Liliana's Restaurant
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
Pan seared salmon with parsnip puree, roasted vegetables, crispy shallots and drizzled with a balsamic reduction (GF)
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Spinach Salmon & Bacon Salad
|$19.00
Jones dairy farm bacon, tomatoes, house smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, candied walnuts and a hot bacon dressing .
|Pistachio Crusted Salmon
|$25.00
|5 oz salmon
|$7.00