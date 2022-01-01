Salmon salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Ancora
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
More about Quivey's Grove
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Salmon Salad
|$15.95
5 oz grilled filet with lemon pepper mayo, crispy onions, cucumbers, peppers, onions and greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette. GS
More about Ancora
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
More about Ancora
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Sockeye Salmon Salad
|$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and served with fat free sun-dried tomato basil vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about Buck and Honey's
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Spinach Salmon & Bacon Salad
|$19.00
Jones dairy farm bacon, tomatoes, house smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, candied walnuts and a hot bacon dressing .
|Grilled Salmon & Bluberries Salad
|$22.00
Grilled hickory and molasses salmon over baby arugula , spring mix and microgreens with mango, mandarin oranges, blueberries, red pepper, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette