Salmon salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve salmon salad

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.95
5 oz grilled filet with lemon pepper mayo, crispy onions, cucumbers, peppers, onions and greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette. GS
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$16.00
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, pickled red onion, and lemon dill vinaigrette. (Not a salmon lover? Sub turkey or tofu instead.)
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sockeye Salmon Salad$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare on a bed of mixed greens with tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and served with fat free sun-dried tomato basil vinaigrette
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salmon & Bacon Salad$19.00
Jones dairy farm bacon, tomatoes, house smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella, red onions, candied walnuts and a hot bacon dressing .
Grilled Salmon & Bluberries Salad$22.00
Grilled hickory and molasses salmon over baby arugula , spring mix and microgreens with mango, mandarin oranges, blueberries, red pepper, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette
