Salmon sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe - Madison

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich$11.50
Toasted Everything Bagel, Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Fried Egg, Caper, Dill. Served with Petite Salad
More about Crema Cafe - Madison
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sockeye Salmon Sandwich$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare, topped with mixed greens, red onion, and lemon garlic ranch sauce served on your choice of bun
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

