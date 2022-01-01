Salmon sandwiches in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Crema Cafe - Madison
SANDWICHES
Crema Cafe - Madison
4124 Monona Dr, Madison
|Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
|$11.50
Toasted Everything Bagel, Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Fried Egg, Caper, Dill. Served with Petite Salad
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Sockeye Salmon Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh Alaskan sockeye salmon fillet lightly seasoned and pan seared medium rare, topped with mixed greens, red onion, and lemon garlic ranch sauce served on your choice of bun