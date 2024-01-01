Shawarma in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Banzo - Sherman Ave
Banzo - Sherman Ave
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison
|Shawarma Salad
|$16.50
Slow roasted chicken thighs {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
|Shawarma Hummus Plate
|$14.25
Slow roasted chicken thighs {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
|Shawarma Platter
|$16.50
Slow roasted chicken thighs {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}