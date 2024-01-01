Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Banzo - Sherman Ave

2105 Sherman Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shawarma Salad$16.50
Slow roasted chicken thighs {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Shawarma Hummus Plate$14.25
Slow roasted chicken thighs {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Shawarma Platter$16.50
Slow roasted chicken thighs {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
More about Banzo - Sherman Ave
Consumer pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

803 E Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Chicken Cobb Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Mango Salad

Egg Rolls

Beef Soup

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Salad

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston