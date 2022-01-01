Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Shrimp Taco$4.75
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Solo Shrimp Taco$4.00
Solo Shrimp Lime Taco$2.99
3 Lime Shrimp Taco Meal$13.00
More about Migrants
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$11.00
3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$14.00
3 Flour tortillas. Firecracker shrimp, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce, pico de gallo. With chips & housemade salsa.
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$7.99
Served with chips and salsa
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos.$19.00
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$23.00
More about Buck and Honey's

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Tomato Soup

Drunken Noodles

Cucumber Salad

Muffins

Thai Tea

Spinach Salad

Noodle Soup

Pies

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston