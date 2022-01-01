Shrimp tacos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Solo Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
|Solo Shrimp Lime Taco
|$2.99
|3 Lime Shrimp Taco Meal
|$13.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|2 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
|3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
3 Flour tortillas. Firecracker shrimp, cajun ranch, leaf lettuce, pico de gallo. With chips & housemade salsa.
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Shrimp Tacos
|$7.99
Served with chips and salsa
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
