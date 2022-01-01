Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Madison restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
SUSHI
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
Avg 4.4
(2268 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$8.00
fried shrimp
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.50
tiger shrimp tempura
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
Avg 4.9
(2610 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
More about RED
