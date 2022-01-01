Spaghetti in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve spaghetti
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Spaghetti & Meat Balls
|$12.99
Spaghetti and meatballs served with 3 Meatballs and meat sauce.
La Taguara Bar & Grill
3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$15.99
A classic in Venezuelan homes, spaghetti topped with meat sauce and pamessan cheese, served with a side of sweet plantains
|Fiery Spaghetti
|$16.00
Sauteed diced chicken breast with spicy Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, jalapeno slices and diced tomatoes over a bed of spaghetti pasta and served with a side of sweet plantains