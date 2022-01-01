Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve spaghetti

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

Takeout
Spaghetti & Meat Balls$12.99
Spaghetti and meatballs served with 3 Meatballs and meat sauce.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

La Taguara Bar & Grill

3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$15.99
A classic in Venezuelan homes, spaghetti topped with meat sauce and pamessan cheese, served with a side of sweet plantains
Fiery Spaghetti$16.00
Sauteed diced chicken breast with spicy Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, jalapeno slices and diced tomatoes over a bed of spaghetti pasta and served with a side of sweet plantains
More about La Taguara Bar & Grill
Monsoon Siam 2 image

 

Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison

TakeoutDelivery
Pattaya Spaghetti$16.00
Combination of seafood: shrimp, scallop, squid, mussel and crabmeat. Stir-fried with chili paste garlic sauce, chili, red pepper, green bean, bamboo and basil.
More about Monsoon Siam 2

