Steak sandwiches in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$11.99
Our Philly cheese steak sandwiches are stuffed with slices of rib eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta