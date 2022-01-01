Strawberry cheesecake in Madison
Ancora - Downtown
107 King Street, Madison
|Strawberry Cheesecake Donut
|$4.50
strawberry jam and cream cheese frosting filled donut with strawberry cream glaze & graham cracker sprinkle on top.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora - Maple Bluff
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Strawberry Cheesecake Donut
|$4.50
