Summer rolls in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|3B. Summer Roll
|$6.95
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, pork, shrimp and vermicelli nooddle wrapped with fresh rice skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut. Veggie: Tofu, No pork and shrimp.
More about Ahan
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Summer Rolls
|$8.50
** Edible flowers are limited and we may run out. They will be replaced with micro greens from Garden to Be & Vitruvian Farms.**
Edible nasturtiums/ violas from Garden to be or Vitruvian Farm micro greens , spring mix, radish, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, scallion wrapped in a rice paper wrap. Nước chấm with crushed peanuts for dipping.
(GF, M-VE, P, DF, M-NF)
|Special: Lemongrass Fried Chicken Summer Roll
|$9.50
Fried chicken , spring mix, micro greens, cucumber, daikon radish, beansprouts, rice noodles, mint, cilantro, scallion, rice paper wrap, and peanut sauce.