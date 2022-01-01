Summer rolls in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

3B. Summer Roll image

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
3B. Summer Roll$6.95
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, pork, shrimp and vermicelli nooddle wrapped with fresh rice skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut. Veggie: Tofu, No pork and shrimp.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Item pic

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Rolls$8.50
** Edible flowers are limited and we may run out. They will be replaced with micro greens from Garden to Be & Vitruvian Farms.**
Edible nasturtiums/ violas from Garden to be or Vitruvian Farm micro greens , spring mix, radish, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, scallion wrapped in a rice paper wrap. Nước chấm with crushed peanuts for dipping.
(GF, M-VE, P, DF, M-NF)
Special: Lemongrass Fried Chicken Summer Roll$9.50
Fried chicken , spring mix, micro greens, cucumber, daikon radish, beansprouts, rice noodles, mint, cilantro, scallion, rice paper wrap, and peanut sauce.
More about Ahan

