Tacos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve tacos
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|BLT Avocado Taco
|$4.00
|Buffalo Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Caribbean Jerk Taco
|$4.50
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
640 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Patatas Bravas Taco
|$4.00
Smashed, fried fingerling potatoes, aioli, pimenton & gremolata served on a fresh house-made tortilla
|Great Lakes Whitefish Taco
|$5.00
Tempura battered whitefish, avocado puree, napa cabbage slaw & jalapeño served on a fresh house-made tortilla
|Beet Taco
|$5.00
Roasted beets, arugula, fourme d'ambert mousse & candied walnuts served on a fresh house-made tortilla
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|3 Taco meal
|$11.99
|Solo Tinga Taco
|$3.00
Chipotle Seasoned Shredded Chicken Breast & Onions
|Solo Bistek Asada Taco
|$4.00
Tequila Lime Marinated Steak
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.50
Braised brisket, chihuahua cheese, onion and cilantro, griddled in three tortillas, served with red chili broth, cilantro rice and black beans
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|ANNATTO PORK TACOS
|$20.00
Annatto pork served with a gluten free crispy malanga shell, black bean spread, garlic cilantro aioli, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos
|$12.50
|2 Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|2 Smokehouse Pork Tacos
|$10.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Prime Rib Tacos
|$10.99
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with prime rib, mushrooms, and fried onions, then topped with parmesan cheese.
|Taco Salad
|$6.99
choice of meat, lettuce, rice, pico, sour cream and cheese served in a warm tortilla bowl.
|Cod Tacos
|$7.99
Served with chips and salsa
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
|Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|3 Soft Shell Tacos
|$10.00
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|1/2 Fish Taco
|$14.00
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
grilled tilapia, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and chili lime vinaigrette on two, 50% corn 50% flour tortillas, served with one side
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos.
|$19.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
|Quesa Birria Tacos
|$21.00
Beef Barbacoa served in fried Flour Tortillas with Queso Menonita, Chopped Onion, Cilantro, and Birria Consomme for dipping.
|Adobada Tacos
|$19.00
your choice of Flour or Tortilleria Zepeda Corn Tortillas with Adobo-Braised Pork, Salsa Roja, White Onion, and Cilantro.
FRENCH FRIES
Bowlavard Lanes
2121 E SPRINGS DR, Madison
|TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
3 Beef Tacos stuffed with Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato's. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips
|3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
3 hard or soft shell tacos stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.