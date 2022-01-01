Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve tacos

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Avocado Taco$4.00
Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.00
Caribbean Jerk Taco$4.50
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

640 W Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patatas Bravas Taco$4.00
Smashed, fried fingerling potatoes, aioli, pimenton & gremolata served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Great Lakes Whitefish Taco$5.00
Tempura battered whitefish, avocado puree, napa cabbage slaw & jalapeño served on a fresh house-made tortilla
Beet Taco$5.00
Roasted beets, arugula, fourme d'ambert mousse & candied walnuts served on a fresh house-made tortilla
More about Bandit Tacos & Coffee
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
3 Taco meal$11.99
Solo Tinga Taco$3.00
Chipotle Seasoned Shredded Chicken Breast & Onions
Solo Bistek Asada Taco$4.00
Tequila Lime Marinated Steak
More about Migrants
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birria Queso Tacos$13.50
Braised brisket, chihuahua cheese, onion and cilantro, griddled in three tortillas, served with red chili broth, cilantro rice and black beans
Brew Street Tacos$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
10cf9172-7b56-42aa-bdaa-88e08785f349 image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
ANNATTO PORK TACOS$20.00
Annatto pork served with a gluten free crispy malanga shell, black bean spread, garlic cilantro aioli, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
More about ENO VINO
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos$12.50
2 Fish Tacos$12.00
2 Smokehouse Pork Tacos$10.50
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Tacos$10.99
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with prime rib, mushrooms, and fried onions, then topped with parmesan cheese.
Taco Salad$6.99
choice of meat, lettuce, rice, pico, sour cream and cheese served in a warm tortilla bowl.
Cod Tacos$7.99
Served with chips and salsa
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brew Street Tacos$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brew Street Tacos$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brew Street Tacos$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Soft Shell Tacos$10.00
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
Fish Tacos image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Fish Taco$14.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
grilled tilapia, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and chili lime vinaigrette on two, 50% corn 50% flour tortillas, served with one side
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos.$19.00
More about Buck and Honey's
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesa Birria Tacos$21.00
Beef Barbacoa served in fried Flour Tortillas with Queso Menonita, Chopped Onion, Cilantro, and Birria Consomme for dipping.
Adobada Tacos$19.00
your choice of Flour or Tortilleria Zepeda Corn Tortillas with Adobo-Braised Pork, Salsa Roja, White Onion, and Cilantro.
More about Lucille
TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa image

FRENCH FRIES

Bowlavard Lanes

2121 E SPRINGS DR, Madison

Avg 3 (3 reviews)
TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa$6.99
3 Beef Tacos stuffed with Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato's. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips
3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa$6.99
3 hard or soft shell tacos stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Bowlavard Lanes

