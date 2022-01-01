Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve tamales

Migrants image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
2 Tamales Special$10.99
3 House made tamales served with beans and rice
Tres Amigos 1 each Enchilada Tamale & Taco/. Gr. beef, tinga shredded chicken & spicy pork$40.00
3 Enchiladas filled with
Borega en salsa guajillo
(lamb in red sauce)
Camaron en salsa verde
(shrimp in green sauce)
Pato en salsa Manzanillo
(Yellow manzanillo chile sauce)
Served with charro beans
Mexican rice & elote
Solo Tamale$3.50
More about Migrants
Sweet Potato Tamale (GF) image

 

Hone LLC

708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Tamale (GF)$16.00
Braised Cauliflower with a Sweet Potato Tamale, Mushroom Agrodolce, Salsa Verde, and a Crisp Quinoa
More about Hone LLC

