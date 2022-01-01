Tandoori chicken in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Tandoori Chicken Naan
|$17.00
Tandoori marinated and grilled chicken, mint, scallion, cilantro, fresno chili, pickled onion, grilled naan bread
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Tandoori Chicken Naan
|$17.00
Tandoori-marinated and grilled chicken, mint, scallion, cilantro, fresno chili, pickled onion, grilled naan bread
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Tandoori Chicken Naan
|$17.00
Tandoori-marinated and grilled chicken, mint, scallion, cilantro, fresno chili, pickled onion, grilled naan bread