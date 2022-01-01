Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Pop Tart$5.00
Buttery, flaky puff pastry filled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam
More about Ancora
Rare Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rare Steakhouse

14 West Mifflin Street, Madison

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
20 oz Filet Family Meal. Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Caesar Salad, Bread & Butter, Chocolate Tart$80.00
More about Rare Steakhouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Pop Tart$5.00
Buttery, flaky puff pastry filled with a house-made strawberry rhubarb jam
More about Ancora
Onion Tarts image

 

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Onion Tarts$9.95
Parmesan pastry tarts filled with a four onion and cheese stuffing.
More about Quivey's Grove
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Liver Tart$12.00
More about Fairchild
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Tart$13.00
More about RED

