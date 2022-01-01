Tarts in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve tarts
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pop Tart
|$5.00
Buttery, flaky puff pastry filled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
14 West Mifflin Street, Madison
|20 oz Filet Family Meal. Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Caesar Salad, Bread & Butter, Chocolate Tart
|$80.00
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison
|Onion Tarts
|$9.95
Parmesan pastry tarts filled with a four onion and cheese stuffing.