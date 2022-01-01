Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve turkey melts

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

Turkey & Cheese Melt$11.99
Thinly-sliced grilled turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
Turkey Melt$9.99
Fresh cut oven roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of toasted bread
True Coffee Roasters

800 West Broadway, Monona

Turkey Melt$8.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bermuda onion & roasted red pepper cream cheese on a brioche sandwich bun.
