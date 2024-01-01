Veggie burritos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Todofresco
114 E Main St, Madison
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, vegan fritters, tomato-braised beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado crema
allergens: dairy, gluten, nightshades
Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave
803 E Washington Ave, Madison
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs, black beans, hash browns, rice, & pico de gallo. Topped with VBC queso and green onions.