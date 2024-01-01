Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Todofresco

114 E Main St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.00
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, vegan fritters, tomato-braised beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado crema
allergens: dairy, gluten, nightshades
More about Todofresco
Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

803 E Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$12.00
Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs, black beans, hash browns, rice, & pico de gallo. Topped with VBC queso and green onions.
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

