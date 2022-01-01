Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Ancora - Downtown

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato & Veggie Sausage Sandwich$11.00
Fried egg with muenster, veggie sausage, sweet potato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. (Pork sausage substitution available.) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Downtown
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora - Maple Bluff

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato & Veggie Sausage Sandwich$11.00
Fried egg with muenster, veggie sausage, sweet potato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. (Pork sausage substitution available.) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora - Shorewood Hills

3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato & Veggie Sausage Sandwich$11.00
Fried egg with muenster, veggie sausage, sweet potato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. (Pork sausage substitution available.) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Boneless Wings

Reuben

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Satay

Pecan Pies

Sweet Corn

Pudding

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston