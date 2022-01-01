Veggie sandwiches in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Ancora - Downtown
107 King Street, Madison
|Sweet Potato & Veggie Sausage Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried egg with muenster, veggie sausage, sweet potato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. (Pork sausage substitution available.) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora - Maple Bluff
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Sweet Potato & Veggie Sausage Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried egg with muenster, veggie sausage, sweet potato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. (Pork sausage substitution available.) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!
SANDWICHES
Ancora - Shorewood Hills
3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills
|Sweet Potato & Veggie Sausage Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried egg with muenster, veggie sausage, sweet potato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. (Pork sausage substitution available.) Make it a meal by adding a side of breakfast potatoes or greens!