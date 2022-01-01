Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
33. Wonton Soup$10.95
Clear soup with pork and shrimp wonton, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, bok choy, garlic and cilantro.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Chèvre Wontons (4pc) image

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Chèvre Wontons (4pc)$9.00
Cream cheese, Chevre, scallion, sweet & sour (V, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Ahan
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Boom's Mini Wontons$12.00
Prime rib, mashed potatoes, pepper jack cheese, poblano peppers in crispy wontons, served over lettuce, pico de gallo and smoke Guajillo crema.
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Nachos

Barbacoas

Scallops

Tiramisu

Summer Rolls

Ranch Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Cherry Pies

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston