Wontons in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve wontons
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|33. Wonton Soup
|$10.95
Clear soup with pork and shrimp wonton, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, bok choy, garlic and cilantro.
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Chèvre Wontons (4pc)
|$9.00
Cream cheese, Chevre, scallion, sweet & sour (V, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan