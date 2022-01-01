Go
Madison Chophouse Grille

Come in and enjoy!

202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650

Popular Items

Chicken Blkn Broccoli Alfredo$13.99
A ChopHouse Favorite! Linguine pasta tossed with alfredo sauce, blackened chicken and broccoli
Bullpup$10.99
8 oz. patty grilled to order and topped with your choice of toppings. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle optional
ChopHouse Wings$14.99
Crossroads Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauce
Cashew Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce topped with cashews, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and grilled chicken
ChopHouse Steak$12.99
8 0z Ground Beef grilled to order and smothered in sautéed onions and mushrooms
Bread to go
2 Fried Pork Chops$17.99
Two Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown
Dagwood$11.99
Triple decker Sammie with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and a touch of our signature honey mustard sauce on toasted sourdough
Bowl Soup of the Day$6.99
Location

Madison GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
