Madison's

Tasty takes on American cuisine

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

119 KING STREET • $$

Avg 4 (694 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
LEMON BAR$4.00
5 DRY RUB WINGS$7.00
5 GARLIC WINGS$7.00
Coffee$3.00
5 BUFFALO WINGS$7.00
CHEF FISH SPECIAL$16.00
FIERY NACHO$15.00
MADISONS BURGER$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

119 KING STREET

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
