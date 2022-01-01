Madisonville restaurants you'll love

Madisonville restaurants
Toast
  • Madisonville

Madisonville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Must-try Madisonville restaurants

Big City Market & Coffee Bar image

 

Big City Market & Coffee Bar

23 Sugg Street, Madisonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.
Hillbilly Biscuits$1.00
Our Hillbilly biscuits have been around almost as long as we have! These little homemade buttermilk biscuits are packed with sharp cheddar cheese, sausage, & bacon...& lots of European butter. Just one is never enough!
The MadCity Mocha$5.00
Dark chocolate sauce plus almond & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
More about Big City Market & Coffee Bar
Duggers Bar and Grill image

 

Duggers Bar and Grill

11 West Center St, Madisonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$1.99
SoutWest Eggroll(3)$5.99
20 Wings Bone In$16.99
More about Duggers Bar and Grill
The Crowded House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Crowded House

26 West Center Street, Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYOB$11.95
Build your own burger.
Fish Taco$14.95
Corn and flour tortillas, Blue Moon battered cod, slaw, Pico de Gallo, feta, and cilantro lime creme sauce, served with veggies.
Diablo Chicken Sandwich$12.95
fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, our signature spicy pickles, and red onion, served with chips or house cut fries
More about The Crowded House
Wildfire Pizza image

 

Wildfire Pizza

17 West Center St, Madisonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks**$6.00
Comes with a cheese sauce and marinara.
Cheese Bread**$6.00
Comes with a marinara
Cheese Toasted Raviolis**$7.00
Comes with a marinara
More about Wildfire Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Scores Pizza

401 Madison Square Dr Suite 21, Madisonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Scores Pizza

