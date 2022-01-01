Madisonville restaurants you'll love
Madisonville's top cuisines
Must-try Madisonville restaurants
Big City Market & Coffee Bar
23 Sugg Street, Madisonville
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.
|Hillbilly Biscuits
|$1.00
Our Hillbilly biscuits have been around almost as long as we have! These little homemade buttermilk biscuits are packed with sharp cheddar cheese, sausage, & bacon...& lots of European butter. Just one is never enough!
|The MadCity Mocha
|$5.00
Dark chocolate sauce plus almond & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
Duggers Bar and Grill
11 West Center St, Madisonville
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$1.99
|SoutWest Eggroll(3)
|$5.99
|20 Wings Bone In
|$16.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Crowded House
26 West Center Street, Madisonville
|Popular items
|BYOB
|$11.95
Build your own burger.
|Fish Taco
|$14.95
Corn and flour tortillas, Blue Moon battered cod, slaw, Pico de Gallo, feta, and cilantro lime creme sauce, served with veggies.
|Diablo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, our signature spicy pickles, and red onion, served with chips or house cut fries
Wildfire Pizza
17 West Center St, Madisonville
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks**
|$6.00
Comes with a cheese sauce and marinara.
|Cheese Bread**
|$6.00
Comes with a marinara
|Cheese Toasted Raviolis**
|$7.00
Comes with a marinara