Chicken salad in Madisonville

Madisonville restaurants
Madisonville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Big City Market & Coffee Bar

23 Sugg Street, Madisonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.
More about Big City Market & Coffee Bar
The Crowded House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Crowded House

26 West Center Street, Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chopped Salad$12.95
Grilled or fried chicken chop salad with house made ranch, spring mix, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and house made croutons served with Parmesan herb crostini
More about The Crowded House

