Chicken salad in Madisonville

Big City Market & Coffee Bar
23 Sugg Street, Madisonville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Crowded House
26 West Center Street, Madisonville
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Grilled or fried chicken chop salad with house made ranch, spring mix, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and house made croutons served with Parmesan herb crostini