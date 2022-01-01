Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Madisonville

Go
Madisonville restaurants
Toast

Madisonville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Duggers Bar and Grill image

 

Duggers Bar and Grill

11 West Center St, Madisonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about Duggers Bar and Grill
Wildfire Pizza image

 

Wildfire Pizza

17 West Center St, Madisonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks**$7.00
Comes with a marinara
More about Wildfire Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Madisonville

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cookies

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Madisonville to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston