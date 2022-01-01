Madisonville restaurants you'll love
Madisonville's top cuisines
Must-try Madisonville restaurants
More about Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
4263 US 411, Suite 3, Madisonville
|Popular items
|Pollo Loco
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
|Chorizo Dip
|$5.99
Grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage) topped with our cheese sauce.
|PN #9
Chicken Fingers and fries