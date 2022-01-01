Madisonville restaurants you'll love

Madisonville restaurants
Toast
  Madisonville

Madisonville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Madisonville restaurants

The Patio Italian Restaurant image

 

The Patio Italian Restaurant

107 College St S, Madisonville

Takeout
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill

4263 US 411, Suite 3, Madisonville

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Loco$10.99
Grilled Chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Chorizo Dip$5.99
Grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage) topped with our cheese sauce.
PN #9
Chicken Fingers and fries
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BERT'S HOMETOWN GRILL

902 Tellico St S, Madisonville

Avg 3.9 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
bread sticks$3.59
