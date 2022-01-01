Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

Where we all say "One Bite & You're Hooked!" Mad Jack's is a full-service fish market and fast-casual carry-out restaurant. At Mad Jack's you can purchase seafood from our fresh fish counter and prepare it at home or have all the work done for you by ordering your fish prepared.



PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1318 State Ave • $