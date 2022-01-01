Go
Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

Where we all say "One Bite & You're Hooked!" Mad Jack's is a full-service fish market and fast-casual carry-out restaurant. At Mad Jack's you can purchase seafood from our fresh fish counter and prepare it at home or have all the work done for you by ordering your fish prepared.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1318 State Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Snack Pack$7.49
4 oz of your choice Basa or Catfish. Served with fries and a drink. Perfect size for the littles or the not-so-hungry.
Catfish Strips
Boneless Catfish strips. Firm, moist and mild flavored
French Fries
Fried Okra
Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, battered and fried
Don't Cook Tonight, Basa$26.99
2 lb Basa and your choice of 2 sides. Comes with bread, and hot sauce.
Hushpuppies
Homemade hushpuppies! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Sweet with a hint of heat
Lemon Cake$1.25
Basa
Moist, sweet and mild flavored with tender white flesh
Catfish Fillet
Boneless Catfish fillets. Firm, moist and mild flavored
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1318 State Ave

Kansas City KS

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
