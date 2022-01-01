Go
Mad Pies Restaurant & Bar

Known for mad-delicious pizza, burgers, and wings. Now with a full bar and live music every weekend!

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1731 Decatur Hwy • $

Avg 4.3 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

Jamaican Taco$2.50
Jamaican Jerk sauce covered chicken
or shrimp with pineapple chunks,
ranch sauce, lettuce, and mozzerella.
Sausage Pizza$8.00
Sausage pizza with your
choice of either marinara or alfredo
sauce.
Mad Mango Taco$3.00
Spicy mango sauce covered chicken or
shrimp with jalapenos, bacon,
pineapple chunks, lettuce, and
mozzerella.
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Cheese pizza with your choice
of either marinara or alfredo sauce.
Kitchen Sink$16.00
Topped with pepperoni, sausage,
bacon, and all the veggies.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1731 Decatur Hwy

fultondale AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
