Go
Toast

Madras Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106 • $$

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Rogan Josh$16.00
Mango Lassi$5.00
Boneless chicken biryani$15.00
Dahi Rice$6.00
Masala Dosa$9.00
Karahi Paneer$13.00
Garlic Naan$5.00
Butter Chicken$14.00
All chutney$3.00
Kuttivangaya (Eggplant)$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whisknladle Hospitality

No reviews yet

Park Commons is a 10,000-square-foot food hall coming to San Diego's Sorrento Valley. Using the same creative vision that launched Whisknladle and Catania, longtime culinary director, Ryan Johnston, and managing partner, Arturo Kassel, have developed six counter-service food stalls each with their own unique flair and flavor. Park Commons food hall and event space will serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and will offer a full bar.

The Deli Buzz

No reviews yet

The Deli Buzz is a fast casual delicatessen that specializes in homemade specialty sandwiches & salads that are the perfect balance between hearty and delicious!
We also locally roast our coffee and deliciously craft our espresso drinks one cup at a time!
Come on over and enjoy!

Whisknladle Hospitality

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Green Acre- Campus Pointe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston