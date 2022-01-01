Madras Mantra
Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!
2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A
Decatur GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
