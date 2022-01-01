Go
Madras Mantra

Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A

Popular Items

Badam Halwa (G)$6.00
Grated almonds cooked in milk and sugar
Ras Malai (G)$6.00
Homemade cheese balls soaked in creamy flavored milk
Special Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)$13.00
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion, chili peppers and podi powder and served with potato masala, sambar & chutney
Chettinaad Masala Dosai (VGN)$11.00
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with chettinaad chutney served with sambar & chutney
Plain Dosai* (VGN)$8.00
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, served with sambar & chutney
Carrot Halwa (G)$6.00
Grated carrot cooked with nuts, sugar, butter and milk
Coconut Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)$13.00
A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with coconut, podi powder, and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney
Mysore Masala Dosai (VGN)$11.00
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special mysore chutney served with sambar & chutney
Masala Dosai* (VGN)$9.00
A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney
Cilantro Masala Dosai*$11.00
A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with cilantro and mint chutney served with sambar & chutney
Location

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A

Decatur GA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
