Madras Mantra
Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!
Location
2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120
Marietta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
