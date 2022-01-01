Go
Madre Osteria

Come in and enjoy!

88 Wharf Street

Popular Items

Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
delicata squash, roasted brussel sprouts, cider vinaigrette
Wild Boar Ragu$25.00
pappardelle pasta, tuscan kale, house soffritto tomato sauce
Shrimp$2.50
Caesar$14.00
roasted mushrooms, romaine, kale, croutons
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
fresh mozzarella, sugo, served over bucatini
Mamma's Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
served over bucatini
House-made Focaccia$9.00
house-made focaccia, olive butter and fava bean hummus
Tuscan-Style Roast Pork$24.00
slow roasted pork shoulder, creamy polenta, butternut squash caponata
Gnocchi alla Rapini$22.00
potato gnocchi, spicy sausage, roasted garlic, pecorino
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
farro, roasted brussels, agrodolce
Location

Milton MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
