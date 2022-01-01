Go
Toast

Madrina's

Come in and enjoy!

9 W. University Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (238 reviews)

Location

9 W. University Avenue

Gainesville FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 3:55 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:55 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:55 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:55 am
Friday1:00 pm - 3:55 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:55 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flaco's

No reviews yet

Welcome to Flaco's and Vecinos! We have expanded Flaco's to include a bar next door called Vecinos. They are now physically connected, so you can freely walk between the two. Order drinks and food from anywhere inside!

Scuola Pizza Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tinker Latin Food Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knockin' Boots Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston