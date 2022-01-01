Go
Toast

Madurai Kitchen

Come in and enjoy south Indian food!

1035 S Arlington Heights Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soda$1.59
Parotta (2 Piece)$3.99
Chicken Biriyani + 1 piece Parotta COMBO$14.99
A small portion of biriyani with one chicken piece plus 1 piece of parotta with chicken Chalna. Good enough for 1 adult.
Mutton Thallapakatti Biryani$18.99
Short Grain seeraga samaba rice cooked with mutton and chef's special masala. Served with Salan and Masala
Parotta+Veg Kuruma COMBO$14.99
2 piece layered flaky bread with Chef's special Vegetable curry
Parotta 1 Pcs$1.99
Veg Biriyani + 1 piece Parotta COMBO$12.99
A small portion of biriyani plus 1 piece of parotta with veg kuruma. Good enough for 1 adult.
Parotta + Chiken Salna COMBO$14.99
2 Piece layered flaky indian bread with Chef's Special Chicken curry
Paneer butter masala$14.99
Kathirikai kara kulambu$10.99
Indian eggplant cooked in housemade tamarind sauce
See full menu

Location

1035 S Arlington Heights Road

Arlington Height IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go To Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Brunch

No reviews yet

Welcome to Golden Brunch.
The best breakfast or lunch, at your place in a few minutes.
Check out our Catering Menu,
for your next party or business meeting!

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Tender Ham, Huge Portions, Always Fresh

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Where Family Gathers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston